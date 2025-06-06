2une In Previews: Councilman's 'Father's in 5' event

BATON ROUGE - A capital city councilman is hosting an event to celebrate the fathers in his district.

Councilman Darryl Hurst is hosting "Father's in 5," a way to celebrate the fathers in District 5. It will be a southern soul food extravaganza and cookout event featuring live music, games, face-painting and a BBQ and boiled meat cookoff.

The event will be held Saturday at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..