2une In Previews: Councilman Anthony Kenney hosting series of events aimed at Revitalizing The Avenues

Councilman Anthony Kenney hosting series of events aimed at Revitalizing The Avenues

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney visited 2une In on Thursday to kick off a series of community events to foster unity, civic pride and neighborhood development. 

The program — Community Weekend: Revitalizing The Avenues — starts Thursday night at the Greater King David Baptist Church, located on Blout Road, at 6 p.m. Mayor-President Sid Edwards and community members will join Kenney for a discussion about the future of the community. 

The public is invited to voice their concerns and "help shape the vision for a stronger, more vibrant neighborhood."

On Saturday at 8:30 a.m., the group is holding a community cleanup drive to help beautify and restore the area. Kenney said he hopes this creates pride and responsibility in the city's shared spaces. 

The program concludes on Monday at 5:30 p.m. with a community walk of solidarity to highlight the benefits of a connected community. 

