82°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: 'Cats' at LSU's Shaver Theater
BATON ROUGE - Take your friends and family out for a magical night with this "purr-fect" show: Andrew Loyd Webber's "Cats" is coming to the capital city.
There will be a total of five performances with both evening and matinee performances, and it's a Jellicle ball you don't want to miss. Tickets on sale at cytbatonrouge.org, $19 for adults and $16 for children 12 and under.
Actors in the musical spoke on 2une In Tuesday morning about what went into the production and why you should be excited about the show!
Trending News