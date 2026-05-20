2une In Previews: Annual career fair returning to Baker

BAKER - If you are looking to launch into a new future, the City of Baker has just what you need to get started.

The City of Baker is hosting its annual career fair on Thursday, May 21, giving you the chance to get your resume in the hands of employers and the opportunity to get hired the same day.

Baker Mayor Darnell Waites and Dr. Barbara Parker are organizing this year's event, and they joined 2une-in's John Pastorek with a special invitation.

"Get hired right on the spot," Mayor Waites said. "This is a regional event for Baker; we want everybody from all the areas to come because these community partners are looking for people."

The event is happening from 10 am to 2 pm at the Baker Municipal Auditorium, located at 3325 Groom Road. All skill levels are encouraged to attend.

While pre-registration is not required, you do need to register once you get to the event. This year, anyone who registers on-site will have the option to receive follow-up sessions on financial literacy and advice for navigating their new industry.

"We have over 50 vendors that will be there," Parker said. "Come with your attitude correct and resume in hand."