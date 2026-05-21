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2une In Previews: 9th annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival coming to Main Library
BATON ROUGE — The 9th annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is coming to the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard this weekend.
The festival, which runs daily on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., is free to the public and will feature blues, soul, R&B, jazz, gospel and Christian music performances. There will also be a vendor's market, a judged soul food cooking contest and a cornbread and mustard greens eating contest.
The full lineup can be seen here.
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A pre-party will be held Thursday at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room on North Street from 7 p.m. to midnight. A donation of $30 gets you access to a soul food buffet and a no-host bar.
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