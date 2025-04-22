77°
2une In Previews: 2025 Baton Rouge Improv Festival

Tuesday, April 22 2025
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, head to LSU's campus for some much-needed laughs with the Baton Rouge Improv Festival. 

The festival is being held on April 25 and 26 and will host several shows, events and workshops. 

Organizers spoke with April Davis on 2une In Tuesday morning to preview what attendees can expect. 

