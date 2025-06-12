2une In Preview: Lamar-Dixon hosting Denim and Boots Concert this weekend

GONZALES — This weekend, get ready to lace up your boots and rock your denim with a night of Southern music at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

On Saturday, the Denim and Boots Concert will be headlined by artists King George, 803 Fresh and N’Tune. 803 Fresh's hit soul song "Boots on the Ground" was even featured in Beyoncé’s recent setlist.

The concert will be hosted by Rude Jude and feature music, fashion and Southern pride.

“This event is more than a concert — it’s a celebration of our culture and the sound that’s taking the country by storm,” event organizers said.

Mayor Tim Riley said that this event will fill the weekend void many of the hotels in the area experience, praising the concert for the business it'll bring to Gonzales.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and event parking is $10. Tickets are available here.