27 LSU football players, including Harold Perkins, Garrett Nussmeier, named to SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Twenty-seven LSU football players have been named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, which honors athletes in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball based on grades during the spring, summer and fall terms of 2025.

To qualify for the Honor Roll, athletes must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above.

According to LSU Athletics, four players — linebacker Harold Perkins, offensive lineman Bo Bordelon, long snapper Jonathan Ferguson and linebacker Princeton Malbrue — were named to the list for the fourth time during their college tenures.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, along with defensive back Austin Ausberry, wide receiver Cowinn Helaire and linebacker Gabe Leonards, were honored for the third time, LSU said.

Freshmen who made the list included cornerback DJ Pickett, running back Harlem Berry, linebacker Charles Ross, edge rusher Damien Shanklin and offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

The full list can be found below:

Austin Ausberry

Harlem Berry

Bo Bordelon

Barion Brown

Dylan Carpenter

Kolaj Cobbins

Landon Craig

Weston Davis

Caden Durham

Joseph Ebun

Jonathan Ferguson

Cowinn Helaire

Jake Ibieta

Kenzel Kelly

Davhon Keys

JD LaFleur

Gabe Leonards

Princeton Malbrue

Braelin Moore

Noah Nash

Garrett Nussmeier

Harold Perkins Jr.

DJ Pickett

Charles Ross II

Damien Shanklin

Solomon Thomas

Craig Walton Jr.