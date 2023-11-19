26th Annual 'White Light Night' gives businesses a boost this holiday season

BATON ROUGE- It's the perfect way to start the holiday season, as crowds of people checked out local vendors at the annual White Light Night in Baton Rouge.

Visitors of all ages were in attendance, enjoying food and live music, but the goal is to help locally-owned businesses here in the capital area.

Hadley Sweir, founder of Paige's Peaches, says it is a huge benefit.

"Getting in front of people and letting them touch our products in person, it can really make a huge difference, so they can see the love and care we put into our products," Sweir told WBRZ.

But people also go out for a good time, checking out knick-knacks and cool toys. Breanna Burd and Michael Austin own the Stitching Witch. They say White Light Night is one of the best nights of the year.

"White Light Night is one of my all time favorite events and the (foot) traffic here is awesome," Burd said.

You can learn more about the event and how to participate here.