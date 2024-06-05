87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
21-year-old dies from injuries after shooting on Kansas Street Tuesday

4 hours 32 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2024 Jun 5, 2024 June 05, 2024 9:47 AM June 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old died from his injuries after a shooting on Kansas Street on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said James Caples, 21, died after being taken to the hospital following the shooting, which happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

He later died from his injuries, police confirmed. 

The motive and suspect or suspects are unknown at this time, police said. 

