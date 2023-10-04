84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

20-year-old shot to death near Howell Community Park on Tuesday night

3 hours 44 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, October 04 2023 Oct 4, 2023 October 04, 2023 2:50 PM October 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for suspects and information about a 20-year-old's murder that happened Tuesday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Sedrick Wells was found shot multiple times shortly before 11 p.m. on Howell Range Avenue near the Howell Community Park. 

Officers said Wells was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 389-2000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days