77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

20-year-old Lafayette woman dies in head-on crash with 18-wheeler in St. Mary Parish

2 hours 19 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 1:04 PM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — A Lafayette woman died after driving into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into an 18-wheeler, Louisiana State Police said Friday.

Kylee Nobles, 20, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near Cotton Road in Patterson when she collided head-on with the 18-wheeler, LSP said.

Nobles was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Trending News

It was not immediately clear why Nobles was in the wrong lanes. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days