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20-year-old Lafayette woman dies in head-on crash with 18-wheeler in St. Mary Parish
PATTERSON — A Lafayette woman died after driving into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into an 18-wheeler, Louisiana State Police said Friday.
Kylee Nobles, 20, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near Cotton Road in Patterson when she collided head-on with the 18-wheeler, LSP said.
Nobles was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
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It was not immediately clear why Nobles was in the wrong lanes.
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