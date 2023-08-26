20 motorcycle units compete in Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Training Championship

GONZALES- The Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Championship wrapped up Saturday evening after days of events.

This year, 20 law enforcement agencies competed to see who is the best.

"We had some slow ride boxes which is essentially you ride as slow as you can, without falling down, putting a foot down, really putting your skills to the test," Ascension Parish Sheriff office motor officer, Cpl. Tyler Crawford, said.

Crawford says the event serves as training for the hardest position agencies offer, the motor unit.

"It's not for the weak, it's tough, lots of falling, lots of picking up your bike, lots of sweat, lots of hot training days like this," Crawford says it's a lot different then having a unit, "We're in the heat all day long, we don't have shelter from the rain, we're in the elements doing our thing."

20 different agencies from as far as New Mexico competed through Saturday.

"They put cones out they have to drive their bikes through the cones, not put their foot down, not drop their bike, they see who can do it the fastest," Tiffany Graves, executive director for Dream Day Foundation, said.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Dream Day Foundation benefiting St. Jude Children's Research hospital.