#20 LSU baseball makes quick work of Northwestern St. in 7 innings, 19-7

Behind two homeruns from Brayden Jobert and a grand slam from Hayden Travinski, #20 LSU combined for 11 hits and 19 runs to defeat Northwestern State, 19-7, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night.

LSU is now 34-18 overall. Northwestern State moves to 25-27 overall.

Many of the big run innings from LSU set up primarily from Demon pitchers hitting 10 LSU batters.

LSU will travel this weekend to Nashville to face Vanderbilt in a three-game series beginning on Thursday, May 19th at Charles Hawkins Field. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. CT and available to listen to affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Paul Gervase secured the win and tossed for 1.1 innings, tallying three strikeouts and zero earned runs. He moves to a 3-1 win record.