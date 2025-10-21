2 Your Town St. Francisville: Story 2 Tell

ST. FRANCISVILLE — The latest stop for WBRZ's Story 2 Tell takes us to the charming streets of St. Francisville, a small town full of Southern charm, friendly faces, and, as it turns out, a little artistic magic.

At first, finding someone willing to share their story wasn’t easy. Four polite “no’s” later, the search led to a woman whose story wasn’t told in words but in color.

Lynn Wood, a self-taught artist who’s painting her own path, one brushstroke at a time.

“After I retired, after I sold my coffee shop, I just really dove into it,” Wood said. “I would come back here every morning and paint. I just love it — it’s so much fun.”

What started as a simple hobby has turned into a passion that now decorates the same town that inspired her. Inside her downtown gallery, The Old Crow, every wall tells a piece of her journey from portraits of family to scenes of Louisiana life.

“When I paint, it clears things up,” she said. “It helps me understand the world.”

For Wood, following her dream meant coloring outside the lines — and creating a new beginning along the way.

“I wanted to be around people, and I had all these paintings,” she said. “I just wanted to open up my own little gallery.”

Now, that dream lives on in The Old Crow Gallery, where art, heart and hometown pride come together.

As Wood, proves it’s never too late to paint your path and hang it up for the world to see.