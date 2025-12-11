2 Your Town Denham Springs: Four Seasons Farmers Market

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Four Seasons Farmers Market welcomes people to the City Hall parking lot every Saturday to shop local products that are handmade, homegrown and from the heart.

Sharon Guy with Story Farm said she has been coming to the Four Seasaons Farmers Market for several years now. Story Farm sells produce, eggs, jams and jellies, sourced from Holden, Louisiana.

"It stays steady, and the people here in Denham Springs, they love the produce, they love the vendors. We love them because without them, we couldn't do this," Guy said.

Debbie Rynders is a market organizer and vendor, affectionately called "The Plant Lady."

"I grow just about anything," Rynders said. "I have veggies, culinary herbs, medicinal herbs, the weird, the strange, and stuff you're not going to find."

Rynders started with the market in 2008. She said the market has moved several times, but found its current home at the City Hall parking lot during the pandemic.

Since then, she says the market has only grown. Each Saturday, 15 to 20 vendors put up tents, showcasing their best works.

"Our vendors have to be handmade, homemade, production of their own work," Rynders said. "You're supporting your neighbors, you're supporting your relatives, you're supporting everybody that lives here, and we're all just trying to make it through."

On Saturday, Dec. 13, organizers said there will be a special holiday-themed market which will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.