2 the Classroom: Officials say quality of education in Louisiana is improving

BATON ROUGE - Education in Louisiana is improving, and officials say that within the last few years the state has seen tremendous growth in multiple areas.

"We are the most rapidly improving state in the country for educational outcomes," Louisiana state superintendent Cade Brumley said. "When US news and the world report came out just last month for pre-k-12 education... Louisiana is ranked 37th, previously we were in the upper 40s."

Brumley says the growth is thanks to a team effort from everyone involved.

"It's a testament to the teachers in the classroom doing really hard work, doing really smart work with the kids," Brumley said.

Even though moving up in the rankings is a great thing, he says there is still work to be done.

"Too many kids can't read on grade level or do math on grade level, too many kids in failing schools; we have work to do. Make sure every classroom has a high quality teacher. Make sure that kids are in high quality schools. Make sure that they are getting those basic educational fundamentals in reading and math."