2 people injured in drive-by shooting along 73rd Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along 73rd Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and another was driven in a personal vehicle.

It is unclear whether the shooting was targeted or random. The victims suffered non-life-threatening, but serious, injuries.

No more information was immediately available.