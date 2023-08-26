2 people injured in drive-by shooting along 73rd Avenue

92°
Saturday, August 26 2023
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along 73rd Avenue on Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and another was driven in a personal vehicle. 

It is unclear whether the shooting was targeted or random. The victims suffered non-life-threatening, but serious, injuries.

No more information was immediately available. 

