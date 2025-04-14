2 On Your Side sheds light on outages along busy roadway that leaves area 'pitch black'

BATON ROUGE - If you've traveled down or driven on Choctaw Drive at night any time in the last few years, you may have noticed the lack of adequate lighting along the roadway. One woman reached out to 2 On Your Side for help in getting some of those lights back on.

Carlas Williams has reached out to the city multiple times and she says her requests have gone unanswered. She says she refuses to drive on Choctaw after the sun goes down.

"It's pitch black," she told Brittany Weiss. The lights have reportedly been out for years.

"Since 2016," Williams said. "We're talking about nine years. That's a very long time."

She's reached out to 311 and Entergy for help and was nearly ready to flag down an Entergy truck when Brittany Weiss spoke with her. She says it's a safety hazard - someone walking along the road at night is almost invisible.

"You can get killed coming through here," Williams said.

Within two days of 2 On Your Side investigating, Entergy says it performed repairs to 16 lights on Choctaw Drive.