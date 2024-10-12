87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 Make a Difference: The Southern Garden Symposium raises money for local beautification programs

17 hours 18 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2024 Oct 11, 2024 October 11, 2024 10:18 PM October 11, 2024 in 2 Make A Difference
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

ST. FRANCISVILLE — The 35th Annual Southern Garden Symposium is a cornucopia of all things gardening and supports numerous local causes.

The event boasts educational lectures, workshops and speakers from across the country. Money raised supports the St. Francisville beautification program and an LSU School of Landscape Architecture scholarship in honor of Dr. Neil Odenwald.

Those interested in the symposium can visit here before the event on Oct. 18 and 19.

Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.

