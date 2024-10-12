2 Make a Difference: The Southern Garden Symposium raises money for local beautification programs

ST. FRANCISVILLE — The 35th Annual Southern Garden Symposium is a cornucopia of all things gardening and supports numerous local causes.

The event boasts educational lectures, workshops and speakers from across the country. Money raised supports the St. Francisville beautification program and an LSU School of Landscape Architecture scholarship in honor of Dr. Neil Odenwald.

Those interested in the symposium can visit here before the event on Oct. 18 and 19.

