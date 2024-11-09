75°
2 Make a Difference: Salvation Army kicks off largest Angel Tree campaign ever
BATON ROUGE — With the holidays just around the corner, the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge is kicking off its largest Angel Tree campaign ever.
The program makes a difference by providing gifts, meals and clothing to children in need. This year the Salvation Army is asking for donations for more than 900 children in the capital area.
The Salvation Army is accepting donations up until Dec. 3.
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
