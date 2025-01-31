52°
2 Make a Difference: 'Night to Shine' event hosted for guests with special needs
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon highlights the "Night to Shine," an event that looks to celebrate people with special needs.
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
