52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: 'Night to Shine' event hosted for guests with special needs

1 hour 26 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 10:33 PM January 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon highlights the "Night to Shine," an event that looks to celebrate people with special needs.

Trending News

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days