2 Make a Difference: Habitat for Humanity selling lightly used furnishings to public

By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers how Habitat for Humanity restores lightly used home furnishings and building materials to the general public.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

