2 Make a Difference: Community events, service opportunities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

2 hours 4 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 10:15 PM January 17, 2025 in News
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make A Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon highlights community events and service opportunities around the capitol area for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

