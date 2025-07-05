79°
2 Make a Difference: Annual Celebrity Waiter Event benefits BR Children's Advocacy Center

By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a disco-themed celebrity waiter event to benefit the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center.

