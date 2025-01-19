2 Make a Difference: 2-year-old who died from Crouzon Syndrome honored with Mardi Gras onesies

HAMMOND - Trashica Robinson's deep-rooted ties to royalty happened for before she was crowned a Carnival queen, as it began with her granddaughter, also named Royalty, who was born with a devastating condition.

Royalty was diagnosed with Crouzon Syndrome, which is when bones in the skull and face fuse together prematurely. Royalty spent most her life in and out of the hospital and the longest duration was eight months in ICU.

"She had over 56 surgeries, she was a fighter, she was my beacon of light," Robinson said.

Royalty died just a month after her second birthday in August 2019. Robinson said she almost lost herself, but being able to visit the hospital and other critically ill children gave her hope.

Robinson was crowned 2025 Queen of the Krewe of Omega 39, which has rolled through the streets of Hammond every year since 1986. Robinson always loved Mardi Gras since she was a kid, when she and her dad went to parades every year. Robinson hoped to share that experience with Royalty, but she came up with another idea.

She made a onesie that has an alligator mascot for the Krewe of Omega, named Alligraw. The Krewe delivered 60 of the "My first Mardi Gras" onesies at Northoaks Hospital in Hammond, the same hospital where Royalty was born.

Robinson says the goal is to raise awareness about special needs children.