2 from Baton Rouge arrested in arson of Jeanerette grocery store

1 hour 3 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, June 11 2025 Jun 11, 2025 June 11, 2025 6:09 PM June 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

JEANERETTE - Two men from Baton Rouge were arrested in Jeanerette for allegedly setting a grocery store on fire. 

The Jeanerette Police Department said 39-year-old Christopher Wyatt and 24-year-old Joe Veal were taken into custody after their vehicle was spike-stripped by law enforcement. 

Officers said they started pursuing the vehicle after a person was seen setting the AM Grocery along Church Street on fire. 

Wyatt was booked for aggravated arson and Veal was booked for principal to aggravated arson. 

