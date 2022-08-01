78°
2 Baton Rouge men arrested for distributing pornography of juveniles under 13 years old

4 hours 2 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, July 31 2022 Jul 31, 2022 July 31, 2022 8:10 PM July 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Christopher Moore (left), Jonathan Zeno (right)

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 on Thursday. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Christopher Moore of Baton Rouge was booked for 14 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years old. If found guilty, Moore could go to prison for a minimum of 25 years. 

Deputies also arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Zeno of Baton Rouge for 50 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years old and 50 counts of computer aided situation of a minor.

Additionally, Zeno was booked for 12 counts of cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputies said Zeno is a registered sex offender. 

