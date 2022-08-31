74°
2 Baton Rouge men arrested for distributing child pornography
BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested Thursday for possession of pornography involving children no older than 12 years old.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Christopher Moore of Baton Rouge was booked for 14 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years old. If found guilty, Moore could go to prison for a minimum of 25 years.
Deputies also arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Zeno of Baton Rouge for 50 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years old and 50 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Additionally, Zeno was booked for 12 counts of cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputies said Zeno is a registered sex offender.
