$1M unclaimed Powerball prize set to expire
BATON ROUGE - A $1 million Powerball prize won on Aug. 5 has yet to be claimed.
Louisiana Lottery officials reminded lottery players Monday that the winning ticket was purchased at Pointe-Aux-Chenes Supermarket on Highway 665 in Montegut. It's set to expire Feb. 1.
The winning ticket matched all of the five white-ball numbers drawn to win the runner-up prize. The numbers drawn were: 9, 11, 14, 16, 42 and the Powerball number was 19.
The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, minus any applicable federal and state tax withholdings.
Powerball prizes over $510,000 must be claimed at the Louisiana Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.
