$1k construction scholarship opens for Louisiana students

By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana high school students can apply for a new $1000 scholarship that opened Wednesday.

On Feb. 11, The 2025 Jumpstart Construction Connect Scholars Program was made available to students. It is designed to help them get an early start in the workforce.

Students can enroll in two different construction training programs in the summer or fall following graduation.

Applications close on April 22, for more information click here

