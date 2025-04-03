85°
19-year-old drove himself to the hospital after shooting that stemmed from argument, died from injuries
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after an argument, police said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-old Jayqon Bethley was shot and killed shortly after noon Wednesday on Rosenwald Road.
Detectives said Bethley got into an argument with two other people when he was shot. He drove himself to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the argument or the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
