18-year-old dead, two injured after shooting at Scenic Gardens early Sunday morning

Sunday, March 10 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and two more are injured after a shooting on the 2200 block of Scenic Gardens around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say Kevon London, 18, died on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Two juveniles suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, with one being hit in the foot and the other in the shoulder.

The motive and suspects are unknown at this time. Anyone having information related to the investigation is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

