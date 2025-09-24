18-year-old connected to 2 shootings, armed robbery in Tangipahoa Parish arrested

HAMMOND - An 18-year-old who deputies say has committed multiple crimes in the past three months across Tangipahoa Parish was arrested.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Laterrious “Bezo” Braziel was booked on charges for three separate incidents.

In July, a home and a car were shot in Independence. While investigating that, a person was robbed of their gaming device in Hammond. A month later, a man was shot at while driving in Hammond.

Deputies determined Braziel as a suspect in each of the incidents. He was taken into custody and booked for aggravated assault in a drive-by, armed robbery, attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.