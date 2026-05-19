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18-year-old arrested, allegedly tried to bring gun into graduation ceremony
BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly trying to bring a gun into a high school graduation ceremony after a fight broke out.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer saw Allen Applewhite fighting several people inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University, while the Istrouma High School graduation ceremony was going on.
According to arrest documents, the officer watched Applewhite leave the ceremony and walk out to his car, where he grabbed a large drum magazine and put it under his jacket before heading back toward the activity center.
When police approached Applewhite, documents say, he turned around and put the weapon back inside the car. He was placed under arrest, but not before police say he locked the car door and said he didn't know where the keys were, so that police could not get the gun.
The car was towed to BRPD's evidence shed, and investigators plan to search it once a judge signs off on a warrant.
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Applewhite was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of carrying a firearm on school property, negligent carrying of a concealed handgun and disturbing the peace.
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