70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-wheeler gets stuck while turning onto Washington Street off Highland Road

2 hours 21 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 October 24, 2025 6:03 PM October 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler got stuck while turning onto Washington Street off of Highland Road Friday afternoon. 

The rear of the truck drove onto the curb while it was attempting to turn, leading to its load being tipped on the side. 

Trending News

The entrance to Washington Street was blocked until another truck arrived to tow the 18-wheeler away. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days