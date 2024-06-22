17-year-old back in custody after escape from Bridge City Detention Center

BRIDGE CITY - A 17-year-old from Thibodaux is back in custody after escaping from a juvenile detention center in New Orleans.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said Blaze Crochet had left the Bridge City Detention Center. He was found and taken back into custody nearly five hours later.

Deputies said Crochet was remanded on probation violation related charges. He also has outstanding arrest warrants in Lafourche Parish for unrelated offenses.

WBRZ previously did stories about issues surrounding the Bridge City Detention Center, as the Office for Juvenile Justice went to court over the treatment of juveniles in the facility.

It's unclear how Crochet escaped. No more information was immediately available.