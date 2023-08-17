OJJ deputy secretary defends West Feliciana juvenile facility in court

BATON ROUGE - For the third day this week, a federal judge listened to testimony about housing juvenile offenders at the Bridge City Center for Youth in West Feliciana, which is also referred to as Angola.

Since October, juveniles in the OJJ, or Office of Juvenile Justice, system who engage in the worst behavior at other facilities have been taken to the West Feliciana campus. The temporary campus is part of the OJJ’s new Transitional Treatment Unit (TTU).

Previous testimonies revealed the TTU is a 4-8 week program that takes kids away from their current facility after violent incidents.

For four hours, the court heard from Curtis Nelson, the Deputy Secretary of the OJJ. Nelson testified the TTU program is working, as he cited the decrease of violent incidents in facilities since last summer.

Nelson expressed concerns to the court about the potential closure of the West Feliciana campus, as the Swanson Monroe facility that would house juveniles is still being built.

According to Nelson, the "state of the art" facilities contains 72 beds as well as indoor and outdoor gyms. However, it is expected to finished around November or December.

The move is being challenged in federal courts for several reasons. The ACLU mentioned complaints about no air conditioning in the facility and questioned the education being provided.

Nelson called the facility an alternative school and told the court they are doing the best they can. He testified to the claims of the A/C by saying, before the hot summer, staff members requested jackets because it was so cold.

Nelson also told the court he did not find any of the system's formal complaints about anything being challenged in court by the plaintiff's complaint.

In the last two days, six others have testified, which includes the head director of the facility, an instructor, two justice specialists, and two experts testifying about education and health conditions when it comes to A/C. Both experts had documents to show inside A/C temperatures were as high as 90 degrees, and there was a small amount of documented in-person learning time.

Testimonies also confirmed to the court there is only one classroom available for use. Additionally, juveniles injured a justice specialist and tore down all the cameras in the classrooms three months ago.