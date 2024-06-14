83°
17-year-old arrested for attempted murder after Wednesday shooting near Denham Springs park
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 17-year-old was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after a Wednesday shooting in Denham Springs.
Jeremiah Garner, 17, was arrested after allegedly shooting a victim at Summer Street near L.M. Lockhart Park.
The victim was transported for further medical attention with life-threatening injuries.
