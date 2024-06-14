83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
17-year-old arrested for attempted murder after Wednesday shooting near Denham Springs park

Friday, June 14 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 17-year-old was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after a Wednesday shooting in Denham Springs.

Jeremiah Garner, 17, was arrested after allegedly shooting a victim at Summer Street near L.M. Lockhart Park.

The victim was transported for further medical attention with life-threatening injuries.

