12th Wettest July on record

After June being one of our hottest June on record, July is coming in as our 12th wettest July on record with 9.30” of rain for Baton Rouge. The average amount of precipitation for the month of July is 5.09”. In total, we saw 25 days with at least a trace of rainfall this month. July 22nd comes in as the date with the highest at 3.36” recorded at KBTR.

Locally some areas could have picked up well over the 9.30” of rain this month. We are no stranger to summertime storms that produce heavy downpours in the Capital Area. The summertime pattern helped lock in the moisture across the southeast. Moisture plus warm temperatures are the perfect combinations for afternoon showers.

Meanwhile, we are finally starting to see drought conditions improving across the Capital Area. Normally Baton Rouge has seen 37.27” of rain by this point in the year, so far we have only seen 27.72”. You can find more information about the drought monitor HERE.