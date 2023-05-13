77°
12-year-old girl killed, 2 people in custody after shooting in Central

By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday afternoon after a woman reportedly opened fire in a Central neighborhood following an argument.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. along Forest Grove Avenue. Sources said the 12-year-old girl and a woman knocked on the door of a home and got into an argument with a female. 

Sources told WBRZ the female was visiting the home, but a man resides there. The female reportedly shot at the pair, hitting the 12-year-old. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The female left the home with the man, and they have both been detained by law enforcement. 

A relative told WBRZ the 12-year-old was a 6th grader at Park Forest Middle School. 

