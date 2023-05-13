77°
Latest Weather Blog
12-year-old girl killed, 2 people in custody after shooting in Central
CENTRAL - A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday afternoon after a woman reportedly opened fire in a Central neighborhood following an argument.
According to authorities, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. along Forest Grove Avenue. Sources said the 12-year-old girl and a woman knocked on the door of a home and got into an argument with a female.
Sources told WBRZ the female was visiting the home, but a man resides there. The female reportedly shot at the pair, hitting the 12-year-old. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female left the home with the man, and they have both been detained by law enforcement.
A relative told WBRZ the 12-year-old was a 6th grader at Park Forest Middle School.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fundraiser for Cpl. Shawn Kelly exceeding expectations; organizers hoping to raise $10K
-
Video shows teen's scary encounter with Denham Springs gunman just minutes before...
-
Group asking community to join them in prayer Saturday for wounded Denham...
-
LSU students unveil 'Creative Crosswalk' to bring awareness to pedestrian safety
-
Southern University alum finally given the chance to walk in commencement ceremony...