12-year-old girl killed, 2 people in custody after shooting in Central

CENTRAL - A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday afternoon after a woman reportedly opened fire in a Central neighborhood following an argument.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. along Forest Grove Avenue. Sources said the 12-year-old girl and a woman knocked on the door of a home and got into an argument with a female.

Sources told WBRZ the female was visiting the home, but a man resides there. The female reportedly shot at the pair, hitting the 12-year-old. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female left the home with the man, and they have both been detained by law enforcement.

A relative told WBRZ the 12-year-old was a 6th grader at Park Forest Middle School.