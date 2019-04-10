71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

11-year-old found in drainage ditch in Bastrop

1 hour 15 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 April 10, 2019 9:43 PM April 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTVE
BASTROP, La. (AP) - A child's body has been pulled from a drainage ditch in Bastrop near Baron Ball Park.
  
Bastrop Police told local news outlets that the deceased is an 11-year-old boy. His name has not been released.
  
Police believe the boy was a victim of flash flooding that occurred in Bastrop on Sunday night. The child was reportedly last seen Saturday afternoon but not reported missing. He was discovered in the ditch Tuesday.
  
Authorities believe the death was an accidental drowning. There were no signs of foul play however the investigation is still open pending the results of an official autopsy.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days