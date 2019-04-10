71°
11-year-old found in drainage ditch in Bastrop
BASTROP, La. (AP) - A child's body has been pulled from a drainage ditch in Bastrop near Baron Ball Park.
Bastrop Police told local news outlets that the deceased is an 11-year-old boy. His name has not been released.
Police believe the boy was a victim of flash flooding that occurred in Bastrop on Sunday night. The child was reportedly last seen Saturday afternoon but not reported missing. He was discovered in the ditch Tuesday.
Authorities believe the death was an accidental drowning. There were no signs of foul play however the investigation is still open pending the results of an official autopsy.
