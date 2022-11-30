Latest Weather Blog
#11 LSU women's hoops holds off pesky Southeastern squad in 63-55 win
The #11 LSU womens hoops team remained unbeaten on the year (8-0) but it wasn't without a fight form a gritty Southeastern squad.
In the 63-55 win, SEC player of the week Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds, picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Denham Springs native native, Alexius Horne, led the Southeastern with a game-high 28 points in the return to her hometown. Horne accounted for 11 of the 23 made field goals and was the only Lady Tiger to score in double figures. She also grabbed a team-high 7 rebounds.
Southeastern held LSU to multiple season-lows, including points, field-goal percentage and rebounds.
