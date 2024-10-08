84°
10-year-old girl from Webster Parish found safe
DUBBERLY - A 10-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday morning was found safe.
Peyton Rose Saintignan, 10, was last seen Monday night. Louisiana State Police received a request for an alert at 9 a.m. Tuesday. She was last seen at her home on Magnolia Road in Dubberly and was discovered missing at approximately 11:00 p.m. last night.
Saintignan is a white female with hazel eyes and brown curly hair. She is 4’3” tall and weighs approximately 84
pounds. Saintignan was last seen wearing a yellow and pink tie-dye shirt, yellow shorts, and blue-purple Crocs.
