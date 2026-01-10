75°
Table for 2: From LSU linebacker to Louisiana legend, the story of Mike Anderson's Seafood

Posted 2:56 PM 1/9/2026 by Jordan Ponzio

BATON ROUGE — Since 1975, Mike Anderson's Seafood has been serving up some of Baton Rouge's most beloved Louisiana flavors, blending fresh Gulf catches with recipes rooted in family and tradition.

What began as the dream of LSU All-American linebacker Mike Anderson has grown into a (More)

