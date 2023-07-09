Zachary Police officer accused of domestic violence in the past, on leave again for same issue

ZACHARY — A Zachary police officer who was the subject of a restraining order in 2017 when he worked for LSU Police is currently on leave after his supervisors received a complaint that he had hit a child in the back of the head.

Sources told WBRZ the most recent incident happened within the last month, and that Blake Devillier has been on leave while the department investigates.

Friday morning, Devillier went before the Police Civil Service Board and withdrew an appeal he had filed pertaining to separate additional discipline he had received for not following through with something he should have done. Initially, he appealed a suspension, but dropped that appeal Friday.

The Investigative Unit found Devillier had problems in the past when he worked for LSU Police.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained paperwork that showed Devillier was accused of abusing his girlfriend and a police dog issued by LSU. Those details are highlighted in a protective order filed by the alleged victim. He stepped down from that post afterward.

In a restraining order filed March 22, 2017, the alleged victim said, "Blake Devillier came into my workplace, and I told him he is not allowed... He said if I don't have a police report, then he can be there, so I called the Sheriff's Office."

The restraining order goes on to report the victim blocked Blake's phone numbers and on social media. The restraining order claims she was shoved, stalked, threatened with bodily harm, and threatened by text.

The week before Nov. 8, 2016, the victim noted Blake shoved her head into a wall during an argument. On Nov. 8 that year, she went to the sheriff's office on Burbank to report the incident, as well as abuse toward his K-9 partner Tessa. The victim reported seeing Blake hit and drag the animal across the floor. She said they often argued over the way he treated his K-9 partner.

It's unknown if the Zachary Police Department was aware of Devillier's prior issues when he got hired.

Chief Darryl Lawrence was not available for an interview Friday.