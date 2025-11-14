76°
Zachary man arrested for possession of CSAM
THIBODAUX - A 22-year-old from Zachary was arrested for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.
Attorney General Liz Murrill said an investigation into 22-year-old Brayden Michael Clouatre was sparked by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
After an investigation, Clouatre was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on four counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles and four additional counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
His bond was set at $35,000.
