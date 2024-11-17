65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary beats Sam Houston

Related Story

ZACHARY - The Zachary Broncos are moving on in the Division I non-select state playoffs after a 54-35 win over Sam Houston Friday night.

Zachary jumped out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter, and cruised to a 19-point win.

The Broncos, the 14-seed, will travel to No. 3 seed Ruston next week.

Ruston beat Zachary in the 2023 state championship game.

 

News
Zachary dominates Sam Houston in opening round...
Zachary dominates Sam Houston in opening round of playoffs
ZACHARY - The Zachary Broncos are moving on in the Division I non-select state playoffs after a 54-35 win over... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 15 2024 Nov 15, 2024 Friday, November 15, 2024 10:44:00 PM CST November 15, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days