Zachary beats Sam Houston

ZACHARY - The Zachary Broncos are moving on in the Division I non-select state playoffs after a 54-35 win over Sam Houston Friday night.

Zachary jumped out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter, and cruised to a 19-point win.

The Broncos, the 14-seed, will travel to No. 3 seed Ruston next week.

Ruston beat Zachary in the 2023 state championship game.