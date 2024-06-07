Woman prays before storms, asking for help from utility company

BATON ROUGE - A group of homes in a neighborhood off of Staring Lane has been having repeat power outages for years. One of the homeowners, Barbara Woods, says it happens nearly every time the wind blows or the rain falls.

"This has been a continuous thing," she said.

It happens so often, that Woods says she prays before every weather event. Lately, she needs more than prayer.

"Why can't they fix the problem, is all I'm saying," Woods said.

Over the years, Woods says she's spent hours and hours in the dark and in the heat. There are about a dozen homes connected to the same line that are having the issue. While the power goes off on one side of the street, it stays on across the road.

"I tease my neighbor across the street, I pay the bill just like you, why do I keep losing power," said Woods.

After speaking with Entergy about her troubles, she called 2 On Your Side hoping for a permanent fix.

"They patch it; they never fix it," she said.

Entergy says it is looking into Woods' concerns.