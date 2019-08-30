With ER closing, Urgent care expanding hours

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge General Emergency Room is closing it's doors next week. In an effort to treat as many patients as possible, urgent care facilities have officially started taking on extra hours and services.

Starting Monday, the urgent care center on North Foster Drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Department of Health and Hospitals says these were the peak times for visits to Baton Rouge General's Mid City ER. The DHH encourages the bulk of patients who used that location to switch to urgent care.

The DHH also says they're working on transportation to get citizens to the urgent care facilities faster and easier. They are also looking at faster, more direct routes for EMS drivers to get patients to the ER faster.